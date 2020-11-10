american music awards

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at 2020 American Music Awards

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month.

The performances will mark Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion's AMAs debut. They're both also nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, producers announced Tuesday, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

BTS and Dua Lipa were previously announced as performers. Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Lizzo rocks tiny purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sergeant killed in N. Houston is 2nd HPD death in 3 weeks
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
Gov. Abbott calls for vote-counting and recounts to continue
Woman killed after man shot at her with AK-47, police say
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Humidity drop is on the way with next weak front
4-year SH-288 toll lane project to wrap up this month
Show More
Texas heads to SCOTUS to overturn Affordable Care Act
Abortion, marijuana among TX legislation filed Monday
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
More TOP STORIES News