Alzheimer's patient and wife make emotional plea for return of bike

CONCORD, Calif. -- A 52-year-old Bay Area man suffering from Alzheimer's disease and his wife are pleading for the return of a custom electric bicycle.

The bike was taken Wednesday when its owner, John Phillips, dropped off some items at his mother-in-law's home in Pittsburg.

Phillips left it in the driveway and when he came back out it was gone.

He does not have a driver's license because of the disease and the bicycle is his only mode of transportation.

John's wife Carmel pleaded to whoever took it, "Bring it back, let him be out in the world as long as he can. Alzheimer's is an absolutely atrocious disease that will take everything from both of us very swiftly and give him the time he deserves to do the things he wants to be and be autonomous."

Whoever took the bike might not get very far because it needs a custom charger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordtheftbicyclealzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News