Alvin HS football coach on leave after accusations of using racial slurs

ALVIN, Texas -- The Alvin High School varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations from players that he used racially offensive words during a speech before Friday's game.According to two players from the team whose families have spoken out, the coach was telling the team he didn't want anyone to take a knee during the national anthem.Leon Bell and Ronald Broussard say the coach then went on to say he didn't have a problem with the Black Lives Matter movement and proceeded to list certain minority groups that he doesn't have a problem with. The players say he used racial slurs to describe Hispanics, Asians, and Blacks."He could have said Black, white, Mexicans," said Leon Bell.ABC13 reached out to the coach by phone, but has not received a response.