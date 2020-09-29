Alvin HS football coach on leave after accusations of using racial slurs

ALVIN, Texas -- The Alvin High School varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations from players that he used racially offensive words during a speech before Friday's game.
According to two players from the team whose families have spoken out, the coach was telling the team he didn't want anyone to take a knee during the national anthem.
Leon Bell and Ronald Broussard say the coach then went on to say he didn't have a problem with the Black Lives Matter movement and proceeded to list certain minority groups that he doesn't have a problem with. The players say he used racial slurs to describe Hispanics, Asians, and Blacks.
"He could have said Black, white, Mexicans," said Leon Bell.
Meanwhile, Alvine ISD issued the following statement:
"On September 26, 2020, Alvin ISD officials were notified of an allegation that an Alvin High School staff member made an inappropriate derogatory statement prior to an athletic event. The district is deeply concerned about this allegation and immediately began the process of conducting a thorough investigation. While an investigation is taking place, and per district procedures, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave.
Alvin ISD is a dynamic learning organization committed to excellence for each student and every program. The referenced actions conflict with the beliefs of Alvin ISD and we will actively ensure that every student is educated in a manner that supports and nurtures who they are as an individual. Superintendent Carol Nelson stated, "Alvin ISD does not tolerate the use of divisive language from any staff member, or from any member of our school community. Throughout this process, we will work with our families and the community to respond to this matter appropriately and to ensure we collectively support, embrace, and celebrate the diversity of our district."
ABC13 reached out to the coach by phone, but has not received a response.
Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Alvin HS football coach on leave after accusations of using racial slurs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More