Man reportedly stabbed to death during altercation in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Galveston are investigating a stabbing in Galveston that left one person dead.Galveston PD said officials responded to a disturbance call Sunday around 6 a.m. at the 2400 block of 51St Street.Upon arrival, officers said they found 30-year-old Joshua Curry stabbed and unresponsive. Curry was pronounced dead shortly after.According to investigators, a person believed to have been involved in the altercation was identified.Police believe no other suspects are at large.At this time, no charges have been filed in Curry's death.Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is urged to contact detectives 409-765-3770 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS (8477).