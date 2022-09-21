3 arrested for robbing Almeda Mall store allegedly pointed gun at driver who tried to stop them

One of the suspects even pointed a pistol at a driver who tried to stop the thieves, deputies said. All three of them were caught.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three individuals were arrested in an apparent jewelry store robbery inside Almeda Mall in southeast Houston, according to police.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Shirin Diamond Center inside the mall, near the Gulf Freeway and Almeda Genoa.

Harris County Precinct 8 deputies said one of the suspects even pointed a pistol at a wrecker driver who tried to stop them.

Deputies said one of the suspects drove off in a truck while the other two ran away. All three were eventually found and taken into custody.