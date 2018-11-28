Alligators force Houston police to stop chasing carjacking suspects at Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say two juveniles are in custody and two men are on the run after a chase on Houston's east side.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen in a carjacking in Harris County.

The four suspects refused to stop and led officers on a chase down Jensen. They drove across a field and the vehicle got stuck on railroad tracks.

All four people in the vehicle ran. Officers caught two juvenile girls, but two male suspects got away.

Police say they checked the area along Buffalo Bayou. They spotted some alligators in the area and determined it was too dangerous for officers to continue the search.

No description is available of the suspects on the run.
