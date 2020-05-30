Pets & Animals

Deputies give 8-foot alligator that caused 'disturbance' in west Harris County new home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Animal calls aren't uncommon for Harris County Sheriff's deputies, but this one involved one angry creature!

Deputies had to take an 8-foot alligator "into custody" in west Harris County on Friday. It was found in Highland Knolls between Mason and Westgreen Streets.

Texas Game wardens arrived to assist deputies.

The alligator was not injured and was located to a new home.

Captain T. Shelton tweeted the video below from Highland Knolls drive.

