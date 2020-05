SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A sixth grader at Hofius Intermediate got the surprise of her life when she saw ABC13's 10 p.m. newscast Sunday night.Allie Hensley won the U.S. Kids Golf Tournament at Gleannlock Pines in Spring earlier that day.Her dad, Thomas, a principal at Klein Oak High School, posted the winning eagle on Twitter saying it was a "great dad moment."ABC13 Bob Slovak included Allie's story in the newscast, much to her surprise.