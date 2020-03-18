entertainment

The Alley Theatre takes '1984' online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One week ago, '1984' opened at the non-profit Alley Theatre, only to be shut down one day later due to concerns over COVID-19. But the show must go on, even though the seats at the theater will be empty.

Everyone from the actors to the backstage crews are joining forces so that you can enjoy the show from your own home. Over the next two weeks, they are working to record a taped version of their adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel.

"We are going to film the production of '1984' and make it available through a link to ticket buyers, subscribers, patrons and anyone that wants to support us and see this production," said Brandon Weinbrenner, Associate Producer & Casting Director for '1984'.

The Alley says the recorded version of '1984' will be the same production that theater-goers would have seen in person.

"The costumes are the same. The makeup is the same," said Weinbrenner. "The actors will be mic'ed and it's directly fed into the soundboard so we will capture all of the underscore and all of the actors' voices just as you would have seen it yourself."

The Alley Theatre decided to turn '1984' into an online production because losing so much valuable income could be devastating as it works to keep up with costs.

"Cancelling this production of '1984' has hit the Alley Theatre hard," said Weinbrenner. "This is our livelihood. Our artisans, our actors, everyone on staff puts so much effort into creating productions like '1984'. And being able to share it with our patrons and our supporters is optimal for us during this difficult time."

To buy tickets for the online production or to learn more, visit alleytheatre.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhoustonentertainmentcommunity strongarts & culturetheaternon profit
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
New drive-in theater revs up movie fun at Sawyer Yards
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Laurie Metcalf talks 'The Conners' season finale
Two brothers recreate Disney's Fantasmic show in backyard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News