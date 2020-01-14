Travel

Allegiant has 4 new routes from Hobby and tickets are as low as $33

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking ahead to booking a flight for summer travel, Allegiant Air may have some options for you that won't break the bank.

The airline announced new nonstop service from Houston's Hobby Airport to four destinations with one-way fares as low as $33.

The new seasonal routes are:

- Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) - beginning May 21, 2020
- Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) - beginning May 22, 2020
- Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) - beginning May 28, 2020
- Fort Walton Beach, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) - beginning June 5, 2020

The routes will operate twice a week.

But if you're interested, you'll need to hurry.

Flights need to be purchased by Thursday, Jan. 16 for travel by Nov. 15, 16, or 17, depending on the route.

We found one round-trip flight on the Florida route for $90, including fees and after a $10 round-trip discount.

You should also keep in mind there are baggage fees, depending on how much you plan to bring. For example, a personal item such as a purse or laptop is no cost, but taking a carry-on bag can run you between $10 and $75.

The full baggage policy and fee schedule can be viewed on Allegiant's website.

You'll also want to consider how much you're willing to spend on seating. Allegiant says that for a nominal fee, you can choose a seat when you make your reservation or be assigned one by their system for no cost.

Seats appear to start around $10 and go up to around $25 if you want more legroom.

You can go to Allegiant's site to check out flights now.

