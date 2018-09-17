Constables say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of stealing a car and crashing it in a hit-and-run.The August car theft was all captured on Samantha Maret's Ring doorbell camera.In the video, the teen and another accomplice is seen approaching Maret's Grand Cherokee, they get in, toss a potato chip in the driveway and then drive off.Maret said she never heard her car alarm go off and realized her car was missing the morning after the theft.The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says they are looking into more than a dozen other vehicle robberies the teen may have been involved in.The second suspect is still on the run.