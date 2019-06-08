Violent details released in case of alleged sexual predator accused of assaulting women he met through dating app

An alleged sexual predator accused of raping women he met through social media is now behind bars.Isaiah Felix, 19, faces two sex assault charges and is a suspect in other investigations, authorities say.In two cases, Felix allegedly used a dating app to lure in at least two of his victims."He took them to places like vacant apartments or parking lots that were basically vacant or empty that were basically secluded. The actual physical sexual assaults were pretty violent," said Detective Joe Stephens with the Pasadena Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.They were so violent, court records say that as one victim fought back, "He was strangling her with a shirt and sexually assaulted her."In another case, records say he, "Choked her to a point where she urinated on herself and passed out briefly."Detective Stephens says Felix is a suspect in other investigations too. "It's common for people not to report when they've been sexually assaulted for various reasons, but it's quite possible there are more victims out there."At just 19 years old, Felix has a lengthy record, including two sex assaults and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly getting mad when a woman refused to go inside a residence with him. Adding to that incident, he's currently in the Fort Bend County jail facing charges including driving a stolen vehicle and evading.Felix is due in court in Fort Bend County on June 24 for charges he faces there."He's off the street and we know where he's at and hopefully he'll be for a long time," said Stephens.With Felix behind bars, Stephens hopes this raises awareness about the dangers of meeting people online."Just like anything on the internet, you can kind of lie about who you are. You can put up false photos, (and) even if you do put up your real photo, you can change your name," said Detective Stephens.Stephens suggests not meeting people online. He says if you do, let a friend know where you will be at all times and meet in a public place.