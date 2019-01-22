Alleged gunman calls police after fatal shooting on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the fatal shooting in Amityville.

AMITYVILLE, Long Island --
A suspect who apparently called the police himself is in custody after a man was fatally shot while driving in Long Island, New York Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call from 34-year-old Marc Cheatham around 7:40 a.m., saying someone had been shot in Amityville.

Officers responded to the scene, where the investigation determined that the caller himself was the shooter.

Cheatham was arrested a short distance away. Not long after, they found the 39-year-old victim shot in his car.

Michael Jackson was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was random, and say the suspect knew the victim, though they aren't saying how.

"We're examining and we're investigating the relationship between the two of them," Suffolk County police Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer said. "We believe there was some sort of relationship between them. We don't believe, we have no reason to believe right now, that this was random."

Jackson also crashed into a parked car after being shot. That vehicle was unoccupied.

Authorities say a gun they believed to be the murder weapon was recovered at the nearby family home of Cheatham.

The suspect and the victim lived a block away from each other. Police say Cheatham was on foot when he shot at Jackson.

Cheatham is charged with second-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingAmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up at R Kelly's studio
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
Houston has most recognized skyline in US: survey
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Starbucks expands delivery service to multiple cities
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
Show More
New penguin chick hatches at Moody Gardens
HISD investigating employee for inappropriate touching
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Man shatters deputy's windshield with his head: constable
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
More News