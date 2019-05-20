Shirtless intoxicated stranger approaches kids playing in front yard

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City man is now awaiting trial after a mother claims he approached two children playing in the front yard.

Home surveillance video shows 18-year-old Christopher Requenes stopping his car in the middle of the road in front of a home, then he suddenly gets out and begins to walk towards the two young boys while they appeared to be playing baseball.

Both kids ran to get a parent from the backyard while the mother of one of the boys called police.

A father of one of the boys confronted Requenes as they made their way back to the front yard.

While talking in the driveway, Requenes is seen attempting to open the family's car before the father leads him back into his own vehicle.

The mother who witnessed the incident described him as being very intoxicated.

Requenes is in custody and his bond is set at $5,000.
