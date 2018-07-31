Man wanted for sexual battery and child abuse captured in Mexico after 27 years on the run

A fugitive is back in the U.S. after he had been hiding in Mexico for 27 years.

Early Jay Slaton, 72, was seen in his mugshot wearing oxygen tubes.

Slaton was wanted out of Florida for sexual battery of a victim under the age of 18 and aggravated child abuse.

A warrant was issued for Slaton's arrest in 1990.

Lee County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals detective Rich White told ABC News it is common for the departments to cycle through old files to see if there are ever new leads. He said that Slaton's case is the oldest file in their memory.

Investigators said a tip led to his arrest in a small town outside Mexico City, where he was living with his new wife.

Slaton is being held without bond at a Florida jail.

