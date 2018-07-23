Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire on him in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody after he allegedly drove an SUV in the direction of Houston police.

Investigators are in the 7800 block of West Bellfort, where the suspect ended up crashing into a tree after one of those officers opened fire on him.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 this all started a few days ago, when the suspect allegedly carjacked a driver.

On Monday, officers found the alleged stolen vehicle and approached the suspect who was inside the vehicle.

Police say at one point, the suspect accelerated towards them. One of the officers fired his weapon, but the suspect was not hit by gunfire.

The suspect got about two blocks away from police when he crashed into a tree at the end of West Bellfort.

Investigators say the man was taken to a hospital to be checked out. No officers were injured.

Charges against the suspect are expected to be filed shortly, police say.

