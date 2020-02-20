All Royal ISD campuses on lockdown amid reports of threat

PATTISON, Texas (KTRK) -- The entire Royal ISD is on lockdown after district officials were made aware of a potential threat.
The district said no one is allowed inside or outside any of the schools' buildings.
"We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to take every step to ensure the safety of our students," said the district via a message posted on its Facebook page.
The nature of the threat was not immediately released. The district is located northwest of Katy and is based in Pattison, Texas.
Its schools include Royal ISD High and Junior High School, Royal Elementary and Royal STEM Academy.
