All Royal ISD campuses on lockdown amid reports of threat

PATTISON, Texas (KTRK) -- The entire Royal ISD is on lockdown after district officials were made aware of a potential threat.

The district said no one is allowed inside or outside any of the schools' buildings.

"We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to take every step to ensure the safety of our students," said the district via a message posted on its Facebook page.

The nature of the threat was not immediately released. The district is located northwest of Katy and is based in Pattison, Texas.

Its schools include Royal ISD High and Junior High School, Royal Elementary and Royal STEM Academy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pattisonschool lockdownhigh schoolschoolsschool threatschool lockdownstudent safetythreatteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Rice football player pleads guilty in fatal drug case
Truck avoids crash at stoplight only to be hit by train
Cold, wet and dreary this afternoon
TSU president gone for good in wake of admissions scandal
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Show More
Pearland batting coach touched girl during lessons, police say
Franchise owner worried by burger chain's possible bankruptcy
Suspects attempt to steal ATM with chain attached to truck
Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 lineup
This bar is located in the basement of Rice University's chemistry building
More TOP STORIES News