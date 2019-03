Gas has been cut off. All clear. https://t.co/SHmgDFgjqn — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 22, 2019

Authorities signaled all clear for residents living near Canal Road and North Waterlilly after a reported gas leak.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office ordered a shelter-in-place around 11 a.m. Friday.Authorities say crews were working in the area when they hit a supply line, which caused the fire department to issue the order.The sheriff's office said gas was cut off from the line before issuing the all-clear.