Society

2 longtime Houston bars closing due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two bars that have served generations of Houstonians announced they will close due to COVID-19. Alice's Tall Texan Drive Inn, a dive bar in The Heights, and Wild West, a country music dance hall near the Galleria, both issued their last calls on Thursday.

Known for its frosty chalices of ice cold Shiner Bock and Lone Star, Alice's Tall Texan has operated on N. Main Street for 36 years. With a friendly, come-as-you-are atmosphere and low prices, Alice's ranks at the top of most lists of Houston's best dive bars.

In an announcement on Facebook, the bars stated it will sell off its inventory beginning Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who purchase at least a six-pack will have the opportunity to take home a chalice or beer mug as well. A sale of the bar's memorabilia, including its neon signs, will be announced at a later date. The statement concluded with a tribute to the bar's customers.

The video above is from a previous story.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbarbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus texasgoing out of businesscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-Place order issued after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
Dr. Fauci doubles down on advising goggles
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
LIVE NOW: Mayor announces 2nd Houston rental help program
As $600 unemployment benefit ends, what other help is there?
6 retired HPD officers indicted in Harding St. botched raid case
Show More
Family of woman killed in own driveway not giving up hope
A weak front could bring strong storms late today
Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Lions described as 'inseparable couple' euthanized together
More TOP STORIES News