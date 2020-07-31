2 longtime Houston bars closing due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two bars that have served generations of Houstonians announced they will close due to COVID-19. Alice's Tall Texan Drive Inn, a dive bar in The Heights, and Wild West, a country music dance hall near the Galleria, both issued their last calls on Thursday.Known for its frosty chalices of ice cold Shiner Bock and Lone Star, Alice's Tall Texan has operated on N. Main Street for 36 years. With a friendly, come-as-you-are atmosphere and low prices, Alice's ranks at the top of most lists of Houston's best dive bars.In an announcement on Facebook, the bars stated it will sell off its inventory beginning Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who purchase at least a six-pack will have the opportunity to take home a chalice or beer mug as well. A sale of the bar's memorabilia, including its neon signs, will be announced at a later date. The statement concluded with a tribute to the bar's customers.