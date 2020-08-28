Politics

Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

By Kevin Freking
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pardoned a woman on Friday who was a featured speaker on the final night of the Republican National Convention and had praised him as a compassionate leader.

Trump pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. She had been convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation. Trump commuted her life sentence in 2018 at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian West, allowing her early release.

A commutation shortens or eliminates a sentence; the pardon signifies forgiveness and restores certain civil rights.

Johnson had spoken at the convention about the power of redemption and praised Trump. She said during Thursday's address that what she did was wrong, but that sentences need to be fair and just.

EMBED More News Videos

Alice Johnson, a woman whose drug crime sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, says his reforms in criminal justice are "just getting started" at the 2020 RNC.



"Truth is, there are thousands of people just like me, who deserve the opportunity to come home," Johnson told convention viewers.

Trump said at the White House Friday that Johnson had done an "incredible job" since her release, identifying additional prisoners who also could be eligible for early release.

"We're very proud of Alice and the job you've done and what you represent," Trump said.

Johnson was clearly emotional when Trump handed her the pardon document. She clutched it close, then bowed her head during a prayer.

Trump has sought to highlight criminal justice reform leading up to November's election as he reaches out to African American voters. He signed into law a bill in 2018 that gave judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and enhanced employment and training opportunities for many federal prisoners.

Johnson said Thursday that she was free "by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspardonthe white housepresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead when generator used inside Texas game room
Pres. Trump will tour Laura devastation in Texas and Louisiana
Scattered strong thunderstorms this evening
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Almost all of 85k people living in Texas county have no power
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
High school football starts in Texas...under COVID-19 rules
Show More
A Confederate statue was staying put - until Laura came along
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
Lake Charles mayor writes heartbreaking letter to city
Galveston evacuees return to island after Hurricane Laura
15-year-old boy escapes carjacker at gas station
More TOP STORIES News