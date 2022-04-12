18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Houston teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting a Houston teenager last month.
Alfonso Gonzalez, 18, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
On Sunday, March 20, HPD responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Woolworth Street around 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Dominic Partida near his home with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Dominic was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Further investigation led officers to identify Gonzalez as the suspect in the shooting.
Gonzalez was arrested on April 11 without incident, according to HPD.
Christina Partida, the victim's mother, said Dominic, who went by the nickname Dom, was known to be a jokester and a foodie. Dom had a passion for basketball and a love for animals.
"He was always a free spirit," Partida said. "Full of joy. He just loved life. He loved basketball. All his coworkers are distraught. He was the baby brother of the group."
A makeshift memorial in honor of Dom now sits steps away from their home.
"I don't know why my baby had to go," Partida said. "He had so much ahead of him."
Partida said as the family was moving into their new home that Saturday, Dom asked if he could hang out with a friend that the family knows.
"I kind of hesitated, and I said, 'I guess,'" Partida said.
While Partida was at work, she said Dom let her know he was headed home later that evening.
Surveillance footage shows a truck parked along Woolworth Street around midnight while the 17-year-old gets out of the back seat.
There seems to be a conversation for a couple of minutes until Dom gets out of the vehicle. He then attempts to talk to someone in the vehicle before the driver takes off.
Moments later, the video shows Dom running toward his home.
Neighbors and his brother said they heard gunshots.
"What really happened to my child?" Partida said. "Why was my child running from someone that called him brother? Someone I let into my home and I took in to help. What's the real story going on?"
The family has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of providing Dom a proper resting place.
"No mother, no parent should be going through this," Partida said. "Nobody."
