Death of Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey: Where does the investigation stand?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than two weeks since a Houston Instagram influencer was found dead and questions surrounding her death remain unanswered.Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old who moved to Houston in January, was found dead on the side of a road on Nov. 28 in west Houston. Her story has since gained national attention.This week, Eyewitness News contacted HPD investigators to check on the status of the investigation. They tell ABC13 Sharkey's cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.ABC13 also learned homicide detectives asked some of those close to the case not to talk about it publicly as they continue the probe into Sharkey's life and death.Her mother, who spoke with ABC13 reporter Steve Campion earlier this month, believes foul play was involved.While we continue to try to get answers from investigators about the questions surrounding Sharkey's final hours, here is what we know about the events leading up to her death.The case also remains under investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.