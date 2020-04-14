alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
