alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gives update on cancer 1 year after diagnosis

Nearly one year after telling the world he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek announced that he is now one of 18% of patients to survive the first year after diagnosis.

On March 6, 2019, Trebek told the world about his diagnosis, promising fans he would fight and beat the low survival rate statistics.

Now, he's talking about his plans to defy the odds again and be among the 7% of patients to reach the two-year mark.

"My oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day ... He was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival," he said. "If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible."



The 79-year-old game show host admitted that this past year had not been easy, and, at times, filled with great pain and depression.

"Now I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," he said. "There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, wife open up about battle with pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in America, according to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, afflicting an estimated 50,000 Americans each year.

Trebek has served as the face of the game show since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News