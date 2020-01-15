Sports

Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was identified as a central figure in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the team's 2017 World Series-winning season, is parting ways with the club, the team announced Tuesday.

Cora served as manager A.J. Hinch's bench coach during the season in which the Astros were found to be using technology to steal opposing pitchers' signs.

"Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways," the Red Sox said in a statement.

"I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward," added Cora, who managed Boston to the 2018 World Series title.



Similar to Houston's, Boston's championship season during Cora's first season with the Red Sox is also being investigated by Major League Baseball. MLB stated Cora's possible punishment related to the Astros will be known after the completion of the Red Sox probe.

A day earlier, MLB suspended Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a year. They were then immediately fired by the Astros.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosboston red sox
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News