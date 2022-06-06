Houston family offers $10,000 for information on 2021 deadly hit-and-run

Alex Cerda was left dead on the side of the road after someone in a black SUV hit him off of C.E. King Parkway a year ago today. A year later his family is looking for closure and justice. To this day they don’t know who killed him. 💔 (1/2) @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/HmlXWijRNq — Daniela Hurtado (@ABC13Daniela) June 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving family is offering $10,000 for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of their loved one's killer.Alex Cerda was riding his bike when a dark SUV hit and killed him one year ago Sunday.The person sped off after hitting him off of C.E. King Parkway. Authorities haven't been able to make up their license plate."All we want is answers and closure. And here we are a year later, and we have neither," said Alex's brother, Michael Cerda. "It makes you wonder how somebody can just leave someone like that. "The past year has been excruciating for their family."I just have memories of him having that accident every night. Thinking who's this vehicle that did this to him," said Alex's mother, Zenaida Cerda.Michael was given surveillance video that night by investigators from the gas station across the street.The dark video shows a witness's vehicle lights when they stop to assure Alex is OK moments after being hit and killed. Next, you see the lights of a second car speeding past, not stopping, and continuing to drive away."He had very bad damage on his skull and on his chest. All his bones were broken from that impact," said Zenaida.The witness followed the suspect while calling 911 to get the license plate, but the person was going too fast.The witness then turned around to check on Alex."Hurts inside to see the kind of pain that he went through. How can a human being do that to somebody that really hurts," said Zenaida.To this day, the suspect hasn't been identified."(They) just left him on the street just like a dog. That's not right for anybody. Somebody has to know something out there," said Michael.It's been a year, and the Cerda's are determined to find who did this to Alex."The more you hold it back and lie about it, the more you're going to let us suffer from what happened that night. And we're not going to get closure for it," said Alex's brother, Fidel Cerda Jr.Alex was 36 years old when he died. His mom has been his caretaker since he was diagnosed with a disability.His family says riding his bike and helping others was at the core of what made him happy."They've got a guilty conscience. And it's going to be on their mind forever for what they did to my son. I want them to confess what they did," said Zenaida.If you have any information about the fatal hit-and-run on June 5, 2021, on C.E King Parkway, you're urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office."It's a guessing game, not knowing. Who is out there that did it? " said Zenaida.They hope the day comes. They don't need to guess anymore and need justice for Alex.