Alex Bregman surprises Houston third-graders on Zoom call

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third-grader who was giving his virtual end-of-year presentation got a big surprise from Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.Noah Jackson, of Richmond, attends Calvary Episcopal Preparatory in southwest Houston. He was speaking on the Zoom call when someone asked, "Where is Noah?"It turns out that voice was none other than Mr. Bregman himself."Oh, my gosh, it's the real Alex Bregman!" Noah's classmates said.We would have had the same reaction.Noah was doing a report on Bregman, and even rocked an Astros hat, orange team jersey and changed his screenname on Zoom to say "Alex Bregman."Noah's mother reached out to the Houston Food Bank, who Bregman has been working with, and arranged the surprise meeting."It was just cool to be part of today. I know Noah was excited about today. I had a lot of fun, and I wanted to do something to shout out the teachers and students that have been working hard during these tough times," Bregman said.Noah said it was the best day of his life.