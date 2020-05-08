Society

Alex Bregman surprises Houston third-graders on Zoom call

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third-grader who was giving his virtual end-of-year presentation got a big surprise from Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.

Noah Jackson, of Richmond, attends Calvary Episcopal Preparatory in southwest Houston. He was speaking on the Zoom call when someone asked, "Where is Noah?"

It turns out that voice was none other than Mr. Bregman himself.

"Oh, my gosh, it's the real Alex Bregman!" Noah's classmates said.

We would have had the same reaction.

Noah was doing a report on Bregman, and even rocked an Astros hat, orange team jersey and changed his screenname on Zoom to say "Alex Bregman."

Noah's mother reached out to the Houston Food Bank, who Bregman has been working with, and arranged the surprise meeting.

"It was just cool to be part of today. I know Noah was excited about today. I had a lot of fun, and I wanted to do something to shout out the teachers and students that have been working hard during these tough times," Bregman said.

Noah said it was the best day of his life.

WATCH: Texans star JJ Watt surprises fans by popping in on 20 Zoom meetings
EMBED More News Videos

We weren't on the call but here's what a viewer shared with ABC13 about the Zoom chat.



RELATED: Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman spent his Good Friday giving back to those in need during the pandemic

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrossportssurprise
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway in Galveston Bay for owner of unmanned kayak
Here's when today's cool front could bring us storms
Houston HOV and HOT lanes to reopen Monday
SPONSORED: This company will deliver propane tanks right to your door
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Sweet Tomatoes closing all locations due to COVID-19, report says
Procession for HCSO sergeant who died of COVID-19
Show More
Galveston closes vehicle beach entries for the weekend
Former Astros owner wants to feed 5M meals to kids a week
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
PHOTOS: Let's play a game of 'Match the mom'
Man shot and killed by HPD officer during traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News