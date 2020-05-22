Alex Bregman wants to see young baseball players' swings

Bregman announced he has rolled out something called "My Swing Review," where players 17 and under can upload a video of their swing, with their parents' or legal guardian's permission. Bregman will then check out the videos to see if players are using proper mechanics and provide some pointers.
Bregman's website lays out the process to get started.
First, a parent or legal guardian will have to complete a form and request a special Swing PIN.
An email will be sent with instructions on how to upload the video.
Bregman says he'll review as many swings as possible and post updates to his social media channels every week, so you'll want to keep an eye out for those.
This is just another way Bregman has been helping others out during the pandemic.
In April, he launched a $1 million food drive to help feed Houstonians.
The third baseman was also part of a crew that handed out packages of fresh food to approximately 500 people.
MORE: Astros' star crashes third-graders' Zoom call and minds are blown
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to birthday party