HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car slammed into a utility pole in north Harris County, knocking out power to the area Sunday morning.
The damage from the crash knocked out power to traffic signals and street lights nearby.
The crash happened on the Beltway feeder road.
The driver's condition wasn't known Sunday morning.
Authorities haven't said what caused the crash. It was cleared after a few hours.
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Car crash into utility pole causes power outage in north Harris County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News