Car crash into utility pole causes power outage in north Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car slammed into a utility pole in north Harris County, knocking out power to the area Sunday morning.

The damage from the crash knocked out power to traffic signals and street lights nearby.

The crash happened on the Beltway feeder road.

The driver's condition wasn't known Sunday morning.

Authorities haven't said what caused the crash. It was cleared after a few hours.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentpower outagepower polesaccident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get your free mask before Monday's order to wear one in public
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Robbery call leads to discovery of game room in old church
Sunday starts off crisp before a warm up
Salon owner risks business license in reopening
ABC13's Morning News for April 26, 2020
ATV driver dead after crash in northeast Harris Co.
Show More
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
Deadly tornado leaves survivor without his best friend
HISD distributes food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Houston mother of 5 said she's still waiting on stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News