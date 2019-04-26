Aldine student dies after collapsing in gym class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student at Garcia Middle School in Aldine ISD has died after he collapsed during gym class.

Principal Todd Roede delivered the heartbreaking update in a statement to parents Thursday night.

The 6th grader collapsed in the school gym during his athletic period Thursday afternoon, Roede wrote. A coach and other school administrators performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the child while awaiting an ambulance.

He was rushed to the hospital. A couple hours later, Roede informed parents he had died.

"I was just wondering what was happening," said Juan Tabora, an 8th grader who saw the emergency response. "It's sad."

Roede said it was a "terribly difficult time."

Additional school counselors will be on campus on Friday to provide support to students and staff.

Tabora says he and his friends also plan to pay tribute.

"We want to wear all black tomorrow for a moment of respect."

Full statement here:
This is Garcia Middle School principal Todd Roede. I have sad news to report to you. As you may have heard, one of our students, a 6th-grader, passed away on Thursday, April 25. The young man collapsed during the athletic period in the school gym. Garcia coaches and the school nurse immediately performed CPR and began using the school's defibrillator on the student while waiting for emergency responders.

As you can imagine, this is a terribly difficult time for our school community. As such, additional counselors will be on campus on Friday to provide support to students and staff and answer any questions they might have. Those counselors will remain at the campus for as long as they are needed.

Our hearts go out to our students' family and friends. Should you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our school office at 281 878-3730.

Again, this is Garcia Middle School principal Todd Roede.
