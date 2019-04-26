Aldine student dies after collapsing in gym class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student at Garcia Middle School in Aldine ISD has died after he collapsed during gym class.Principal Todd Roede delivered the heartbreaking update in a statement to parents Thursday night.The 6th grader collapsed in the school gym during his athletic period Thursday afternoon, Roede wrote. A coach and other school administrators performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the child while awaiting an ambulance.He was rushed to the hospital. A couple hours later, Roede informed parents he had died."I was just wondering what was happening," said Juan Tabora, an 8th grader who saw the emergency response. "It's sad."Roede said it was a "terribly difficult time."Additional school counselors will be on campus on Friday to provide support to students and staff.Tabora says he and his friends also plan to pay tribute."We want to wear all black tomorrow for a moment of respect."