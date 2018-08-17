A former associated director of University of Houston's bands is on administrative leave with his latest employer, the Aldine Independent School District.Earlier Friday, UH confirmed Marc Martin, a former employee of the School of Music, resigned last spring amid an investigation for inappropriate behavior with students.Martin made the abrupt departure before termination proceedings were finalized, UH added. The school says he is not eligible to be rehired.UH issued a statement that reads in part, "The University does not tolerate behavior that threatens the personal rights, safety or wellbeing of our campus community. There are no exceptions. The University encourages reporting of any potential wrongdoing."Eyewitness News learned later in the day that Martin had since taken a job with Aldine ISD, which placed him on leave and removed him from campus after, it said, the district were notified of the UH allegations.In a statement, Aldine ISD said, in part, "Individual mislead district on his application. The safety and well being of students is the district's number one priority."