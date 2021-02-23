Search underway for Camaro driver who ran Aldine ISD officer off the road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for a car involved in an assault on an Aldine ISD police officer Tuesday morning, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said.

At around 3:45 a.m., the officer was heading northbound in the 10900 block of West Montgomery, when a driver in a black Camaro pulled up parallel to him on the right side, Constable Alan Rosen described in a tweet.

The Camaro then intentionally rammed the marked Aldine police unit, pushing it into the concrete wall that separates the road and a subdivision, Rosen said.

According to authorities, the Camaro continued to ram the officer into the backyard of a home.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The Camaro fled northbound on West Montgomery. Rosen says the vehicle is a newer model with significant front left side damage and a broken windshield.

If you see this vehicle, you're urged to contact Precinct 1 Constable dispatch at 713-755-7628.



