Search underway for Camaro driver who ran Aldine ISD officer off the road

Now: Investigators looking for vehicle involved in roadway assault on @aldineisd police officer. Black Camaro. Newer model. Significant front left side damage w/broken windshield. Left scene at 10900 blk. W. Montgomery. If seen, contact @Pct1Constable dispatch at (713) 755-7628. pic.twitter.com/4bfOopRr2Q — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 23, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5913395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD officer injured while chasing suspect in northeast Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6218937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While conducting an unrelated traffic stop, police say the suspect struck the officer from behind with a large copper pipe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for a car involved in an assault on an Aldine ISD police officer Tuesday morning, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said.At around 3:45 a.m., the officer was heading northbound in the 10900 block of West Montgomery, when a driver in a black Camaro pulled up parallel to him on the right side, Constable Alan Rosen described in a tweet.The Camaro then intentionally rammed the marked Aldine police unit, pushing it into the concrete wall that separates the road and a subdivision, Rosen said.According to authorities, the Camaro continued to ram the officer into the backyard of a home.The officer suffered minor injuries.The Camaro fled northbound on West Montgomery. Rosen says the vehicle is a newer model with significant front left side damage and a broken windshield.If you see this vehicle, you're urged to contact Precinct 1 Constable dispatch at 713-755-7628.