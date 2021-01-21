Aldine ISD students working on NASA project to build one-of-a-kind metal-cutting robot

nasa

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at Carver High School in Alidine ISD have been working on a project that's out of this world, literally!

The students are designing and building flight hardware to help with NASA's Mars Demo 1 project through a partnership with Nanoracks, a leading provider of commercial space services.

"I feel like it's something important, you know? It really shows that greatness has no geographic location," said Jordan Neoson, a junior at Carver High who's working on the project.

Mars Demo 1 is a NASA project that designs, builds and will eventually launch a metal-cutting robot that can be used in orbit to repurpose spent rocks in space.

"These materials actually will not fly in space, but the work they're doing is critical to us qualifying our design so it's ready to fly into space," said Monikka Mann with Nanoracks about the student's designs.

Mann is married to a teacher at Carver High School and through her work at Nanoracks, she was able to get the students involved in the project. They presented their projects to the company on Thursday.

The group of students have taken engineering drawings from the company, made some adjustments, and 3D-printed parts to help with the project.

"We have a team of other students working with us to design and basically get all of those measurements from the drawings and get them 3D modeled," said Carver High School senior, Lillian Prier.

NASA's Mars Demo 1 is expected to launch in June.

