Woman hit and killed while crossing road in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver isn't expected to face any charges for hitting and killing a woman in northeast Harris County.

The sheriff's office says the woman was not in a crosswalk, and ran across the road at 5015 Aldine Bender around 7 a.m. Wednesday.



She died at the scene.

Deputies say the driver stopped and remained at the scene.

