Amber Alert: Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Authorities in Alabama have taken a person of interest into custody in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl , who remains missing.

An Amber Alert issued Saturday said Kamille McKinney, whose family calls her "Cupcake," was in "extreme danger."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed her while she was outside at her birthday party.

Birmingham police took a man into custody about 24 hours later after residents at a condominium complex where a Toyota Sequoia was parked called police, saying the driver and car matched surveillance images released by police.

Kamille was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt when last seen. Deputy police Chief Scott Praytor said there's no indication the kidnapping is related to child custody.
