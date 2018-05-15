AKC awards HPD K9 'Rony' with 2018 Paw of Courage Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two police dogs, including one that made the ultimate sacrifice, have been named recipients of American Kennel Club hero awards.

The organization announced Tuesday that it has chosen K-9 Dexter of San Diego and the late K-9 Rony of Houston, both Belgian Malinois, for Paw of Courage awards.

Dexter was stabbed several times while answering a February 911 call. He has recovered from a broken rib and ruptured spleen and has returned to duty.

Rony suffered multiple leg fractures while chasing a car-theft suspect in the woods, also in February. He had to be euthanized.

The Houston Police Department mourns the loss of it's K9 officer Rony.


The AKC says Rony was credited with 250 apprehensions and 11 evidence finds. He also served at numerous high-profile sports events.

