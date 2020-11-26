thanksgiving

Twins playing for Texans and Lions face off on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is more than just a football game at the heart of the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Before the 2019 season, ABC13 introduced twin brothers A.J. and C.J. Moore, who are members of the Texans and Lions, respectively.

When we first met them during training camp, A.J. couldn't get to lace on his pads and face off with C.J. due to an injury.

Fast forward to Thursday and the twins reunited at Ford Field, and in the middle of the fourth quarter, actually got to participate in a kickoff against each other.

During the game telecast in front of a national audience, A.J. and C.J. slapped hands and shared a hug.

"We have been dreaming about this all of our lives," C.J. told us last year when both were trying to win roster spots. "It finally happened, and it is a dream come true."

They told us then that their sibling rivalry was on a different level.

"We are always competing. It can be shooting marbles, playing checkers, tic-tac-toe. We are always on the phone saying, 'I can beat you, I'm faster, I am stronger,'" C.J. said. "At the end of the day, we are still brothers."

