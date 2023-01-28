9 subpoenas served to various Houston-area leaders by AJ Armstrong's defense team, ABC13 has learned

The judge ultimately decides, which is significant since she's already made her stance clear by filing the motion herself. ABC13's legal analyst said he's never seen a judge move for a change of venue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are two of the nine witnesses being subpoenaed to appear on behalf of A.J. Armstrong's defense team, which is bidding to keep his third murder trial set for next month within the county.

ABC13 obtained documentation Friday showing the various elected officials being called upon.

The video above is from a Jan. 19, 2023, report.

The subpoenas were served in concert with Armstrong's lawyers filing an objection to Judge Kelli Johnson's motion to change the venue of the trial, which would be the third such proceeding since 2019.

In paperwork filed by the defense, attorneys point out previous highly-publicized local cases that gained national attention, yet stayed in Harris County for trial, like the David Temple murder case. Temple was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Belinda in 1999, during his second trial here.

The nine witnesses are being called to testify about how diverse the county is and that it's the best place to have a fair trial for Armstrong, who wound up with two mistrials for the murders of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr. in 2016.

The list of witnesses subpoenaed include:

State Rep. Gene Wu, D-House District 137

Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff

Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor

State Rep. Ann Johnson, D-House District 134

Marilyn Burgess, Harris County District Clerk

Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 1

Susan Brown, 185th Harris County Criminal District Court Judge

Court paperwork shows the state has subpoenaed two witnesses, who we're told are experts in cell phone technology. It's unclear why prosecutors have called them to testify at a change of venue hearing.

All witnesses have been told to arrive for Monday's hearing in time for the 1:30 p.m. gavel.