AJ Armstrong 'ready for trial' as jury selection scheduled to begin Friday

A special selection of 120 potential jurors has been called due to case's publicity.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the AJ Armstrong murder case on Friday.

The teenager stands accused of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong, while they slept in their southwest Houston home. AJ is the only person criminally charged for their brutal killings.

Harris County Judge Kelli Johnson denied AJ's request to send this case back to juvenile court. His trial is slated to begin Tuesday, April 2 with opening statements.

AJ's defense team told Eyewitness News they expect the trial to last a month. There's been a special selection of 120 potential jurors called due to the case's publicity. If convicted, AJ won't face the death penalty because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

The end of July marks three years since AJ's arrest.
AJ Armstrong entered court with a new look.



"We're ready for trial," said defense attorney Rick DeToto. "When I told AJ what happened, he said it's about time. We've been ready for a long time. We know this case inside and out."

Prosecutors again today declined to comment. They said they don't want to do anything that could taint the jury pool.

