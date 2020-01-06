A.J. Armstrong: Prosecutors admit to losing evidence in murder case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New details have been revealed in the case of A.J. Armstrong, the 20-year-old accused of killing his parents.He's charged with murdering Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., while they slept in their southwest Houston home on July 29, 2016. Armstrong was 16-years-old at the time.Last April, Armstrong was tried for the murders but a mistrial was declared.The retrial, which was originally supposed to begin Monday, Jan. 6, has now been set for March 27.A judge is expected to decide whether future jurors will see thousands of text messages extracted from Armstrong's iPhone.The attorney for Armstrong filed a motion in December asking for Armstrong's phone records to not be allowed into evidence for the retrial.Armstrong's team argues that, because prosecutors lost Armstrong's iPhone at the end of his first trial, all records extracted from the phone should now be suppressed.Defense attorneys now tell ABC13 that prosecutors admitted to losing 22 pieces of evidence, along with the cell phone. Some of the lost items include shell casings, DNA swabs, and the gun case.According to defense attorneys, prosecutors knew about this in March 2019, but only told them about the misplaced evidence on Friday, Jan. 3.On Monday, ABC13 is set to air an exclusive interview with the accused killer. ABC13's Courtney Fischer is the only local journalist to have interviewed Armstrong before both trials.During the first trial, more than 80,000 pages of phone records were entered into evidence. Prosecutors dissected hours of text messages between Armstrong and his parents that were timestamped from weeks and days leading up to their murders.The state argued those messages showed Armstrong was angry with his parents because they took him out of private school. They had punished him by taking away his car and video game system due to his grades slipping.Defense attorneys argued the messages between Armstrong and his parents were normal parent-teen conversations, showing a mother and father who wanted the best for their son.