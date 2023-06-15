Opening statements were supposed to be delivered on Monday, but jurors did not show up after the judge said there is "an ongoing issue that must be addressed."

AJ Armstrong's 3rd murder trial delayed over evidence from T-shirt that's likely blood, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What is likely blood evidence has been found on A.J. Armstrong's T-shirt he was wearing the morning he was arrested and charged with his parents' murders, according to multiple sources.

A hearing is set for Tuesday in which Judge Kelli Johnson will ultimately decide whether or not the evidence will be allowed into Armstrong's third capital murder trial. The hearing could last several days before she rules. Multiple motions were filed Wednesday in regards to the hearing, though they have been sealed from the public.

The recent discovery is one of the reasons contributing to the trial delay. It was set to start Monday, June 5, but has now been delayed until July 31.

"I can't comment on the case," said defense attorney Rick DeToto when asked recently about the delay.

Prosecutors have also declined to comment.

It's been seven years since Armstrong was charged with murdering Dawn and Antonio Sr. while they slept in their southwest Houston home. They were shot with Antonio Sr.'s gun, which investigators say he kept in the nightstand. Armstrong was 16 years old at the time. Now 23, he's had two mistrials leading up to this third trial.

It's unclear why the discovery of the possible blood evidence was just recently found, nearly seven years since the double homicide. Details are expected to be revealed in court next week.

If Armstrong is convicted of capital murder, he would be automatically sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

