American Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles makes emergency landing

MADISON, Wis. -- An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, according to officials with the airline and the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

American Airlines Flight 3 landed without incident around 2:19 p.m. Central Time after reports of smoke in the cabin, according to the airline. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

There were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles, officials said.

The runway was closed for approximately five minutes. American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

"Our team is working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," American Airlines said.

The flight is expected to continue on another aircraft, leaving from Madison at 7:30 p.m. local time.

