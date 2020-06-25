I-Team

Afraid to fly? Exclusive look behind United Airlines' COVID-19 safety features

By
CHICAGO -- Normally at this time of the year, a lot of people would be going on vacations, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

Some wonder if it is too soon to travel and if the plan will be clean.

United Airlines said they want to give travelers as much of a "touchless" experience as they can.

United has kiosks in the lobby where travelers can use their phones to print luggage tags. At the gate, they can scan their own boarding passes.

The airline said they are also cleaning seats in the hold rooms with a high grade disinfecting product. United is also using a medical grade filtration system to remove germs from the aircraft every two to three minutes.

For all airlines, everyone is required to wear a mask while onboard the aircraft. United passengers will also be handed sanitizing wipes before they're seated.

"Cleaning crews are trained to clean and wipe down every one of those touch points," said Mike Hanna, vice president of United Airlines' O'Hare hub. "It's absolutely critical for us

The airline said safety is their number one priority, but they also want to keep people comfortable as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'hareair travelcoronavirusu.s. & worldairlinei teamconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
IRS responds after complaints about tax refund delays
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
ICU beds at TMC total at 97 percent capacity
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
ESPN: NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game due to COVID-19
Show More
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall on violence against transgender women
New tool helps figure out if you can get paid sick time
Non-stop rain floods Houston-area neighborhoods
Lightning blamed for 2 residential fires in W. Houston
Restaurant that defied stay home order goes curbside
More TOP STORIES News