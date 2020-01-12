Airlines sent 'jumbo jet' to ensure Texans' fans made the game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- Despite the wintry mix that swept through Kansas City, Texans' fans said they weren't going to miss the match-up for anything in the world!After flights were delayed, several fans intended on renting cars to help them get through the icy road conditions.United Airlines ended up sending a specialty 'jumbo jet', which combined two flights, to Texas in order to ensure the crew arrived safely to the city.The Travelling Texans' made it in time and plan to gather for a photo before the game.