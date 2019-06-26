dominican republic deaths

Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to the Dominican Republic in light of recent deaths

Some airlines are allowing passengers to get out of their booked trips to the Dominican Republic following recent deaths in the country.

Delta Air Lines says it will give waivers to passengers who have tickets to Punta Cana.

At least ten American visitors have died there within the last year but the causes are not entirely clear.

Delta passengers must rebook their travel to the DR prior to November 20 or get credit to fly somewhere else.

As for other destinations in the Dominican Republic, Delta said it will work with passengers on a case-by-case basis.

American, Jet-Blue and Sun Country Airlines say they'll also work with their passengers who want to change or cancel Dominican flights.

Analysts say flight cancellations to the Caribbean nation have been soaring, while new bookings are down, but the Dominican Tourism Minister said the spate of deaths has been exaggerated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air traveldominican republic deathsu.s. & world
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DEATHS
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
Tourist recalls chemical smell in room while visiting DR
11 American deaths in Dominican Republic
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News