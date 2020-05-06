Coronavirus

Airbnb laying off 1,900 employees due to travel decline amid coronavirus pandemic

Airbnb says it is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

It's a serious setback for the 12-year-old home-sharing company, which just a few months ago was valued at $31 billion and planning a hotly anticipated IPO. Airbnb lists around 7 million properties on its web site.

In a letter to employees, CEO Brian Chesky said the San Francisco-based company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don't directly support home-sharing. Those include its investments in hotels, air transportation and movie production.

"We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime," Chesky wrote.

Chesky said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year. The company is privately held, so it doesn't release financial figures. But AirDNA, a company that monitors bookings and rental fees for Airbnb hosts and others, said new U.S. bookings fell by 53% between Feb. 3 and April 13. Some places, like the United Kingdom, have restricted non-essential travel or are only letting medical workers book stays with Airbnb.

Chesky said travel will eventually return, but will look different. Airbnb expects travelers will want options that are closer to home and more affordable, for example. The company is scaling back its investments in luxury properties as a result.

"We need to make fundamental changes to Airbnb by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy," Chesky said.

The move isn't entirely unexpected. Last month, two private equity firms - Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners - invested $1 billion in debt and equity in Airbnb. The deal may have included a commitment to reduce costs.

Chesky recently angered many of Airbnb's hosts when he told guests they could cancel their stays without penalties as coronavirus lockdowns scuttled their travel plans. In early April, Airbnb agreed to pay hosts $250 million to make up for some of the money lost to cancellations. Airbnb is now letting people who were planning to check in by June 15 to cancel without penalties.

Chesky said departing employees will receive at least 14 weeks of their base pay. U.S. employees will continue to receive health care coverage for a year; in other countries, employees will keep their health coverage through the end of this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Recreate famous works of art at home.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered after drowning call at Hermann Park
$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
New drive-in theater revs up movie fun at Sawyer Yards
Warm and sunny before storm chances return this week
Show More
Highest number of COVID-19 cases are in these zip codes
Kingwood native flies over Houston with the Blue Angels
Principal who had COVID-19 out of hospital after 51 days
Wesley Community Center offers lifeline for families in need
Man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron
More TOP STORIES News