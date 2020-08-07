Air India Express plane skids off runway in Calicut, some injuries reported

An official says an Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India. (CNN NEWS 18)

NEW DELHI -- An Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, an official said. News reports said several dozen people were injured.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed. He said details about injuries were not immediately known.

The NDTV news channel said 30-40 people were hospitalized and other passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft.

It said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

Jain said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he was "distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft at Kozhikode."

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldindia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-alarm fire reported in neighborhood on Houston's west side
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
18-year-old and dog die after being pulled from house fire
July jobs report: 1.8M jobs added, unemployment falls to 10.2%
Man arrested in connection with Fort Hood soldier's death
Isolated storms to pop up this evening
Spring ISD is handing out Chromebooks to students
Show More
'No one believes that story' Guillen family doesn't trust Army
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
Texas colleges and universities' fall 2020 plans
UT will test 5,000 people a week for coronavirus
Six Flags Splashtown remains closed for 2020
More TOP STORIES News