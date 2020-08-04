student safety

COVID-19 can spread in air if schools don't have proper AC, report says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows around 41% of school districts across the country need to replace heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in more than half of their schools.

Some health experts worry inadequate systems could help facilitate the spread of COVID-19 when students and staff physically return to schools.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


"Unless the air system is bringing in a lot of fresh, outdoor, clean air, that's going to just recirculate the germs that are in the air already and that creates a problem for the students that are there," said Kelli Drenner, clinical assistant professor and program director at the University of Houston.

READ ALSO: Gov. Abbott stresses local school officials 'know best' whether campuses should reopen

"If [there is] COVID-19 in the air, it will just continue to re-circulate and that creates conditions for spreading," she said. "So, unless those systems can filter that out, then it has the potential to be a spreading event, and that creates problems for kids and staff and teachers."

According to the CDC's guidance on re-opening schools, schools should increase air filtration and increase the amount of outdoor air that flows through their HVAC systems.

READ ALSO: New data estimates number of infected students and staff at schools

"If you have that capability in your system to make sure that fresh air is coming in, then you're not just recirculating the air that's already in the room," Drenner explained.

READ ALSO: Confused over Texas school reopening plans? We clear it up

Follow Raven Ambers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonair conditionertexas newsschoolscoronavirusair qualitycoronavirus texasschool safetystudent safetycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT SAFETY
Student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Texas schools race to get students ready for online classes
Confused over Texas school reopening plans? We clear it up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot man who disarmed security guard, HPD says
Gov. Abbott says Texas schools should decide reopening
10 exemptions to Houston's mask order citations
Beirut explosion kills at least 50, injures 2,500 people
COVID-19 pandemic hard for people in long-term care facilities
ICUs remain busy despite drop in hospitalizations
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Show More
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Fort Hood soldier dies in boating accident
Showers and thunderstorms are popping up this afternoon
Houston hot sauce shop fundraising to survive COVID-19
Power companies deal with electricity use changes since COVID
More TOP STORIES News