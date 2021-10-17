Memorial boulder of 1st person known to be cured of HIV unveiled in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- A tribute now stands at the The "National AIDS Memorial Grove" in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco in memory of the first person to be cured of HIV.A memorial boulder was dedicated to Timothy Ray Brown on Saturday.He was initially known as the "Berlin Patient." In 2008, he underwent an experimental stem cell transplant in Berlin, Germany from a donor who was immune to HIV.Doctors say it was a success.Brown's partner attended the dedication."It's just a loving tribute to Timothy. He was a very sweet and kind-hearted person who wanted everybody to be cured," said Tim Hoeffgen, Brown's partner.Brown became an international ray of hope and an advocate for HIV and cancer research.He lived in San Francisco for several years before passing away of Leukemia in his home in Palm Springs last year.