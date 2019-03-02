Aggressive truck driver knocks bicyclists to ground, man says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It was just evil and deliberate."

Taylor Pruet says what happened to him and his friends Friday morning was no accident.

"I've been riding for five years," Pruet said.

On rides, he's seen impatient and distracted drivers, but this was something different.

He and three others were heading west on Memorial and out of nowhere comes an aggressive driver in a truck.

"He literally came up alongside of us, honked at us and then merged into us," Pruet said.

Pruet tumbled down with another biker. Another friend flipped over.

"I was confused," Pruet said. "I was mad, I was sad."

It could have been worse. They're all back home tonight. But Pruet doesn't understand why this happened.

He says there was no other traffic, because it was 5:30 a.m.

"They see us coming, and there's no way you can't see us," Pruet said.

They described the truck as a white Chevy. He hopes by sharing his story, he'll get a message out to all of Houston.

"It encouraged me to promote bike safety," Pruet said.

It's safety that he says starts with looking out for yourself.

"These rear lights, they have ones that have cameras on them, so just do the extra step to help out cyclists," Pruet said.

